American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

NYSE SIX opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 2.27. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $46.67.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIX. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.