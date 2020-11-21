American International Group Inc. Sells 710 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Omnicell worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $1,024,461.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,628,072.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $105,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,221.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.57.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $104.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.00. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

