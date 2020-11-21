Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.23% of eHealth worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 85.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the third quarter worth $11,066,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in eHealth during the third quarter worth $555,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in eHealth during the third quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in eHealth during the third quarter worth $267,000.

In other eHealth news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eHealth stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.44. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EHTH shares. BidaskClub cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

