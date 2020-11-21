Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,443 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.41% of Casey’s General Stores worth $26,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $196.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.57.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $195.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.20.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.