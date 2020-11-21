Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.1% of Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $38,485,392 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,099.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,555.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,195.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2,974.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

