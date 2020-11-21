Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 14,415 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,415 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $28,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.83.

INSP stock opened at $179.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.39 and a beta of 1.37. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $184.39. The company has a quick ratio of 19.72, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.50 and a 200-day moving average of $109.74.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $514,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,551 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,444.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $13,099,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,781,460.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,103,230. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

