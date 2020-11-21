Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,349 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPFH. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Boston Private Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.