Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 41,972 Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 76.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 41,972 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 104.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 13.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 16.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 53.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 17,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

Shares of CHU opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. China Unicom has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $9.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHU shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Unicom (Hong Kong) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.