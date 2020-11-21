Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,062 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 20.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 801.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 165.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $690.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,881.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,972.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

