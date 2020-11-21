Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,062 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 20.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 801.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 165.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $690.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24.
In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,881.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,972.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).
Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.