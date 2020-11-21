Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 10,294 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $115,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $134,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O acquired 25,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,350.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 340,000 shares of company stock worth $2,318,750. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $7.15 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $858.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.68.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PBF. US Capital Advisors downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

