Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $75,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Trimble by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Trimble by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,712,000 after acquiring an additional 118,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of TRMB opened at $58.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $60.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $173,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,377.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,359 shares of company stock worth $2,347,506 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.