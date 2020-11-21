Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,509,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29,996 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 89.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,375,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $323,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,938. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

MRVL stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

