Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $49,000 in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 108.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 288,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 219,490 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.00.

NYSE:SID opened at $3.70 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

