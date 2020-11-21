Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $49,000 in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 108.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 288,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 219,490 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.00.

NYSE:SID opened at $3.70 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.
Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 41,972 Shares of China Unicom Limited
Extreme Networks, Inc. Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP
Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 10,294 PBF Energy Inc.
Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $75,000 in Trimble Inc.
Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
