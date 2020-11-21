Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $84,000 in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 47.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Century Aluminum by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 325.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

