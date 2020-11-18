2,735 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4,937.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $282,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Compton sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $69,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,367 shares of company stock worth $4,281,420 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST opened at $104.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.