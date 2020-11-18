Securian Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sabre were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth $67,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.68. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

