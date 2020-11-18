Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,161,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,473 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.79% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $42,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 114.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -182.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $56.45.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,720. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AIMC shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

