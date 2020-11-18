Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 128,609 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 33.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 57.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 158.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMN opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,176,042.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,858.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $89,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,434.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,462 shares of company stock worth $4,176,424 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

