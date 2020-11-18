Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 46,865 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,997 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,865 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $43,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 164.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,264,000 after purchasing an additional 790,058 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after buying an additional 99,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,555 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $124,631,000 after buying an additional 73,236 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 841,696 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $117,232,000 after buying an additional 64,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 208,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,549 shares of company stock valued at $912,358 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.20.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $162.09 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.