CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 51 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $7,349,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,058.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $331.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $356.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $1,064,667.50. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total value of $162,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,245.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,494. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.87.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

