Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,941,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,631 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.92% of Flowers Foods worth $47,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,310,000 after buying an additional 816,023 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 56.1% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,114,000 after buying an additional 1,035,417 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 204.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,192,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after buying an additional 1,472,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,897,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,157,000 after buying an additional 66,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 204.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 864,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 580,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLO opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

FLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

