BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,541 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $807,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,313,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,249 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,826.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBH. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

