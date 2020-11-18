CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 57 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Coupa Software from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.42.

COUP opened at $302.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of -181.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $3,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $369,996.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,955 shares of company stock worth $35,149,258. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

