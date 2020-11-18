CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 293 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 73.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.