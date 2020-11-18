BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 8,404 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,743 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $130,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $28,321.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,393,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 11,540 shares of company stock worth $648,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $72.48.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.