Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $259,000 in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,291 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 3,230.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in UMB Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $130,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $72.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. Research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $28,321.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,393,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,540 shares of company stock valued at $648,916 in the last 90 days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

