Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director David S. Mulcahy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $195,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,851.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

AEL opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEL shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

