Securian Asset Management Inc Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,518,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 220,540 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 87.2% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 470,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 218,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after buying an additional 141,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,074,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CNO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.24. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.36.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

