Securian Asset Management Inc Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STRA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Strategic Education by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.40.

STRA opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.85 and its 200-day moving average is $127.40.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,144,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

