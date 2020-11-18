Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 79,022 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 79,022 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.68% of Dolby Laboratories worth $45,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $58,151.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $585,713.52. Insiders have sold a total of 124,167 shares of company stock worth $9,743,865 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $89.86.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

