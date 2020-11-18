Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 41.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,683,000 after purchasing an additional 117,563 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 207,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 58,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,452,970.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 146,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $9,747,040.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,442,957.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 909,028 shares of company stock worth $61,049,812. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.