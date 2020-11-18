Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 13,862 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,862 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

