CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cognex were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 108.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,929,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,642 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,128,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,392,000 after buying an additional 35,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cognex by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,113,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,504,000 after buying an additional 90,333 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 81.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,810,000 after acquiring an additional 384,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 795,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,516,000 after acquiring an additional 53,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $11,366,400.00. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,007,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 492,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,807,493 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 1.70. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $75.53.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

