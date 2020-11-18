Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stake Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,445 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at $81,054,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 107.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,349,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,524,000 after purchasing an additional 698,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 31.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,660,000 after acquiring an additional 682,655 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2,452.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,064,000 after acquiring an additional 575,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3,781.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 555,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,087,000 after acquiring an additional 541,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $83,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,486 shares of company stock worth $5,047,431. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average is $70.89. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.