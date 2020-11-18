Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 32,542 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,542 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.47% of Raymond James worth $47,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $89.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average is $73.04.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $4,115,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

