Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $43.74 Million Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,935 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.16% of RLI worth $43,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of RLI by 867.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $114,941.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI opened at $104.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.06. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $105.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

