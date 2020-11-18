Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,797,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,101,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,409.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,182,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,403,000 after buying an additional 1,104,193 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,199.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 942,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,694,000 after buying an additional 869,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,580,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.56.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.