Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Position Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Patterson Companies worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,122,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 789,188 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,528,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 77.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,225,000 after purchasing an additional 579,445 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 278.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 560,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 412,645 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,752,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

PDCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $78,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.