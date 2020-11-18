American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $277,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $555,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. BidaskClub cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $38.11.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

