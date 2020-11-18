Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $46.79 Million Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.32% of Compass Minerals International worth $46,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

NYSE CMP opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.47.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.