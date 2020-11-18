Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 356.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495,885 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.99% of Patterson Companies worth $46,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 31,406 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 187,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 88,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDCO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $30.38.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $78,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

