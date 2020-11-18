ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.72% of ALLETE worth $46,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the second quarter worth about $678,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 902,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,274,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 14.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 36.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $84.71.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.17%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

