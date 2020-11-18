American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 19,609 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.22% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 57,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter.

AEO opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.88. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Insiders sold a total of 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

