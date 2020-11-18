Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 12 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $38,485,392 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,135.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,573.32 billion, a PE ratio of 91.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,197.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,962.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

