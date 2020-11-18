Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Energizer by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Energizer by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Energizer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -263.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). Energizer had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

