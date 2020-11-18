Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $182,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $38,485,392. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,135.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,573.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.82, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,197.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2,962.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

