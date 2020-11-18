Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,046 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

