12,296 Shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUPN opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,043.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

