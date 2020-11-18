Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $10.11 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,303,045,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,617,026,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,552,963,000 after purchasing an additional 31,015 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,135.66 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,573.32 billion, a PE ratio of 91.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,197.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2,962.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $38,485,392. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

