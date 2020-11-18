Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 9 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.1% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,135.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,197.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,962.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,573.32 billion, a PE ratio of 91.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,441 shares of company stock worth $38,485,392 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.
Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 12 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 12 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Energizer Holdings, Inc. Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC
Energizer Holdings, Inc. Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC
Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated
Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated
12,296 Shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.
12,296 Shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report