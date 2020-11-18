Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 9 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.1% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,135.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,197.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,962.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,573.32 billion, a PE ratio of 91.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,441 shares of company stock worth $38,485,392 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

